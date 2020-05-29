Ryan Reynolds, Neil Morrissey And Other Actors Who Shared The Screen With Rachel Weisz

Romantic comedy films are always good to watch that will end up making you feel good. Actor Rachel Weisz got her breakthrough in Hollywood with the films The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. Later, the actor went on to star in many comedy and romantic films along with actors like Ryan Reynolds and Neil Morrissey. Here is a list of Rachel Weisz’s romantic-comedy movies that you must watch once:

Ryan Reynolds and other actors who shared the screen with Rachel Weisz

Definitely, Maybe

Rachel Weisz shared the screen with actor Ryan Reynolds in this film Definitely, Maybe. The beautiful film is about a couple who are on the verge of getting separated, but things change when their 10-year old daughter asks her father about his life before marrying her mother. Ryan Reynolds played the lead role in the film while Rachel Weisz was seen as one of his ex-girlfriends.

My Summer with Des

My Summer with Des is another comedy film Rachel Weisz was seen in. She shared the screen with Neil Morrissey. The film follows a man Neil Morrissey as he falls in love with a woman who changes his life.

Going all the way

Starring Jeremy Davies, Ben Affleck, Rachel Weisz, Amy Locane and Rose McGowan, the film Going all the way is based on a novel. The film follows two army men who return from war and search for love and happiness in America. Rachel Weisz shared the screen with actors Jeremy Davies and Ben Affleck in the film. Rachel Weisz played the character of Marty Pilcher in the film.

The Shape of Things

The Shape of Things is another romantic and comedy film starring Rachel Weisz along with Paul Rudd. The film follows Paul Rudd who meets Rachel Weisz and the two fall in love instantly. Soon when Paul starts changing himself, his friends ask him about his influence. This leads to a change in his life, leading to a breakup.

Youth

Youth was a comedy-drama film starring Paul Dano, Jane Fonda and Rachel Weisz in the lead roles. Rachel Weisz shares the screen with actor Paul Dano in this comedy film. The film is about a retired orchestra conductor who has no plans of returning to music. However, things change when he gets an invitation to play at the Queen Elizabeth II son’s birthday party.

