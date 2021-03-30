Rami Malek Asked Rachel Bilson To Delete Their High School Instagram Photo; Here's Why

Hart of Dixie actor Rachel Bilson recently recalled her weird conversation with High School friend Rami Malek, who now acts like a complete stranger to her. The actor joined Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, March 29 and revealed how Rami Malek had asked her to delete an Instagram photo of the two that Bilson shared in the middle of 2019 Oscar run. Rachel Bilson stated that the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star seemed unhappy with the throwback photo.

It happened in February 2019, when Rachel Bilson shared an old picture of the two when they were young. While sharing the photo, Rachel wrote, "Hey @ramimalek where'd you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy”. Take a look at it below:

However, the Instagram post in question was deleted shortly after at the request of Rami Malek himself. During the interaction, Bilson said that the two were in the same crew. They did the ‘Crucible’ together senior year as lead actors and the two stayed connected for quite a bit after that. The Jumper actor while praising Malek said that she had posted a throwback picture of the two from their senior trip to New York.

Bilson continued that they looked super nerdy and it was their "dorkiest" picture. The actor ended up posting it as she thinks it's super important to be able to make fun of oneself. According to her, she usually doesn’t check her messages on Instagram, but it was about a week after when she eventually saw his message. Bilson said it straight read, “I would really appreciate it if you take that down, I'm a very private person".

Upon Malek's request, Bilson ended up deleting the post with a sweet apology and best wishes for him which she never got any response for. The incident left her "super bummed" as Rami Malek was always nice and they were good friends back then. Bilson concluded by stating that she is a big fan of not taking herself seriously, especially at this level of fame. The actor thinks that Malek "just wants to be super respected". However, the way the entire thing was handled left her quite disappointed.

(Promo Image Source: AP & Rachel Bilson Instagram)