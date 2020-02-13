Freddie Mercury Role Gave Me 'armour' & 'confidence' To Play 'Bond' Villain: Rami Malek

In a recent interaction with a popular English Magazine, Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek has said the nerves he felt while working on the Freddie Mercury biopic gave him the 'armour' he needed to star in the new James Bond film. The 38-year-old actor won critical acclaim along with an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the late rock legend Freddie Mercury in the 2018 movie. Malek revealed that the fear and anxiety that he felt while filming for Bohemian Rhapsody transformed into a sort of protective armour for him in his portrayal of a villain in the new 007 movie titled No Time To Die.

The actor joined the bond film earlier in 2019 with the makers of the film under a lot of time pressure to complete the shooting schedule. Rami Malek joined the cast, of what he called 'something so grand', with a lot of confidence after the success of another big film like the Freddie Mercury biopic. His experience with Bohemian Rhapsody helped him cope with the anxiety that would've normally had him in jitters.

For the unversed, Rami Malek will be seen in the upcoming James Bond instalment titled No Time to Die. His villainous character Safin will be going up against Bond star Daniel Craig, in what will be his last outing as the suave spy. The plot of the film revolves around the character of James Bond, who is set on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

About the film

No Time to Die is scheduled to release on April 2, 2020, in the United Kingdom and on April 8 in the United States. Apart from Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, the film also features Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. Daniel Craig will be playing James Bond for the last time in No Time to Die.

