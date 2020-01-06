Rami Malek Graces Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet With Lucy Boynton

Rami Malek recently featured alongside his girlfriend Lucy Boynton at Golden Globe 2020. The two actors first worked together in the critically acclaimed biographical musical Bohemian Rhapsody. Lucy and Rami both looked stunning as they made their way into the event. Later, during an interview with an entertainment portal, Rami also revealed interesting tidbits about his character for the James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton grace the red carpet at Golden Globe 2020 as a couple

At the event, Lucy Doynton wore a shimmering silver gown with a metallic texture. She completed her shining look with sparkling makeup, a shimmering hairband and a pair of matching sandals. Meanwhile, Rami Malek sported a stylish yet simple black and white suit.

Rami Malek was also nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series Award, for his role in the hit Netflix show, Mr Robot. Lucy was also nominated for two awards for her work in The Politician. Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais once again hosted the Golden Globes, making it the fifth time that he has hosted the event.

Later, in an interview with an entertainment portal at Golden Globes 2020, Rami Malek shared some interesting details about his character in No Time to Die. Malek stated that his character was unique and complex. He added that Daniel Craig called him (his character) misunderstood. But he had the most extraordinary time going head-to-head with that man.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and is produced by Eon Productions. Alongside Rami Malek and Daniel Craig, the movie will also star Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright. No Time to Die is set to release on April 2, 2020, in the UK and on April 8, 2020, in the US.

