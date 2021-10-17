Rami Malek Voices Love For 'villians' In His Monologue On 'Saturday Night Live', WATCH

Rami Malek made his Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday and voiced his love for playing bad guys in his monologue. Malek was recently seen in the Bond movie No Time To Die as the main antagonist. Malek was joined by Young thug as the musical guest for the evening. Take a look a what Rami Malek had to say about playing a villain in his SNL monologue.

Rami Malek makes SNL debut

In his SNL monologue, Rami Malek expressed his love for playing the and guy and said that she always sympathized more with the villains. He said, "You know, I’ve played a lot of dramatic roles in my career, most recently, the new Bond villain but I don’t usually do comedy. I tend to do these really intense characters, which makes a lot of sense because people tell me I have what’s called a ‘resting villain face'."

He continued and gave examples of some iconic villains and said, "I sympathize with them, you know? In Lion King, I’m Team Scar. I actually found Simba to be kind of annoying. You want to be king? You’re like three years old. Relax." Malek added that villains are often misunderstood, "For example, Jaws is hungry. Dracula’s thirsty. Frankenstein’s…horny. Darth Vader? He’s just trying to reconnect with his son and Freddy Kreuger? Encouraging kids to dream."

The Academy award-winning actor concluded his monologue by talking about his career and expressed his gratitude. He said, "I never thought this would be my life. I’m the son of Egyptian immigrants and I had this kind of sheltered childhood. I grew up in the San Fernando Valley in L.A., but somehow, I had no idea that I lived right next to Hollywood, I truly thought that that was a million miles away, and it’s just a 10-minute drive. Well, it’s three hours with traffic."

Rami Malek is best known for his portrayal of computer hacker Elliot Alderson in the television series Mr. Robot, for which he received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Malek further received acclaim for his performance of rock band Queen's lead singer Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, for which he won the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and British Academy Film Award for Best Actor.

Image: AP