Rapper Ludacris Shares He Enjoys Every Minute Of Being A Father To Three Daughters

Father’s Day is around the corner and the relationship between a father and daughter is one of the most heart-warming bonds. Who knows this better than rapper Ludacris? The singer-turned-actor recently did a feature and shared how it is to be surrounded by his three girls and wife all the time. Read along to know all that he had to say.

Ludacris enjoys every minute of being a father of three daughters

The rapper will feature on the upcoming issue of People, which comes out Friday, June 18, ahead of the Father’s Day weekend. He was asked how it feels to be the only man in a house full of girls and he confesses that it does get a little tough, sometimes. He quips, “There's a lot of estrogen around here”.

Ludacris is a father to 3 daughters, Cadence who is six years old, and also happens to be his first child with his wife, Eudoxie, who is expecting their second child. He also has daughters, Cai, 7, and Karma, 19, from his earlier relationships. The rapper mentions that he needs to clear his head once in a while and steps out of the house, however, as soon as he is back, he says, “I'm loving them and hugging them the same way as if I went out”.

As the world went on hold last year following the COVID-19, the rapper got to spend more time with his girls, unlike ever before. He says that it has been a great break and that his family has always been his top priority, but he has to step out in order to provide for them. The Fast and Furious alum is now finding ways to establish businesses, that also let him work while he stays at home with his family.

Ludacris has established the online platform KidNation, last year in June 2020, which educates children about various topics through the use of popular music and the rapper says, it is his daughters who approve what goes on the platform. Alongside, a Netflix animated series, Karma’s World, which is inspired by his eldest daughter, is also in the making. He describes it as, "a coming-of-age story about a young girl finding her voice”. Luda shares that a person’s perspective changes once they have kids, and they start realising that they have to educate the next generation.

Image: Ludacris/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.