Rapper TI Apologises In Interview With Jada Pinkett For His Controversial Statement

American Rapper T.I., apologised after giving a shocking statement on his daughter where he said that he visits regularly every year to the gynecologist to get the virginity of his daughter checked. He also apologised to his daughter for making such controversial remarks.

'I began to embellish and exaggerate'

The 39-year old rapper has earlier made a statement saying that he visits the gynecologist along with his daughter to make sure her hymen is still intact. In an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her show ''Red Table Talk", he publicly apologised for his statement says, "I began to embellish and exaggerate, and I think a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal,".

During the show, the Rapper also apologised to his daughter and said that Deyjah did mind him talking openly about her sexuality and he should have been careful while making such controversial remarks. He said, "She did have a problem with me talking about it, however, and I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that. She understands my intentions and she knows who I am, who I've always been”.

He further revealed that initially, his daughter asked him not to talk about it publically. However, he doesn't mind address the situation publicly. He told People's magazine that, "My daughter said just let it go, don't say nothing, just let it go and I did -- until l I had different directives,” He further added that his previous comments were not meant to reflect his as a controlling father, he has a different perspective to explain to the people. Otherwise, he would have been sitting in one corner not reflecting upon his comments.

Rapper T.I. or Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. further told in his interview that, “I am here to protect all of the children from themselves until they make it to a point where they have awareness, a sense of self and discernment to be able to make certain decisions on their own that will impact their lives indefinitely and I’m not there to protect necessarily virginity, I just know that is a big move."

