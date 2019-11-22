Filhhall Singer B Praak Shares An Uncanny Resemblance With American Singer Rapper Pitbull

Punjabi singer-composer B Praak first collaborated with Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar in Teri Mitti from the film Kesari. Recently, B Praak was featured as the singer in Akshay Kumar's debut music video titled Filhall. The Punjabi songwriter Jaani and singer B Praak are a perfect combination of soulful voice with perfect lyrics. B Praak is on a sky-high after achieving immense appreciation from Punjabi music followers as well as now garnering praises in the Hindi music industry as well. Some may have noticed that the talented singer B Praak looks like the American rapper-singer Pitbull. Here are the pics that will provide justice to this comparison.

B praak pictures where with uncanny resemblance with Pitbull

Pitbull's Instagram pictures



B Praak and Pitbull: Popular hit songs

B Praak is known for his soul-piercing voice deeply impacting the listeners and thus making a lasting impact. He has worked as a composer and singer for numerous hit songs in Punjabi and Hindi music industry. He has been credited for his work in Qismat, Mann Bharrya, Hath Chumme, Naah, Soch, Kya Baat Ay, and Pachtaoge with the latest song Filhall in this list as well. Whereas Pitbull's popular hits include On the Floor with Jennifer Lopez, I Like It with Enrique Iglesias, DJ Got Us Falling in Love with Usher, Timber with Kesha, and Give Me Everything with Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer to name a few.

