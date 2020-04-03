Rapper YNW Melly Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus In Broward County Jail?

Many celebrities all around the world are opening up about their encounter with the novel coronavirus as many of them are being tested positive of COVID-19. A lot of celebrities are also seen taking to their social media handle asking fans to take care and not to panic. As per reports, American rapper YNW Melly was recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus in jail.

For the unversed, the rapper was put behind bars as he was charged for two murders last year. Rapper YNW Melly's team recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him along with his family. Along with the adorable picture, the team of the rapper also went on to open up about his experience with the novel coronavirus.

In the caption, it was said that rapper YNW Melly has been tested positive for coronavirus while he was awaiting his trial in the Broward County Jail. His team also went on to write that Melly will be filing a motion for restricted release so he gets better care and is able to combat the virus. They also asked to pray for rapper YWN Melly's speedy recovery and send positive energy to him. Check out the post below.

Also read | Patriots Plane Transports 1.2 Million Masks From China To Fight Coronavirus In USA

Hearing this news, YNW Melly’s friends and fans were shocked and sent out their prayers and wishes in his comment section. While some fans also went on to comment to free Melly from the prison so he gets proper medication. Check out a few comments from Melly’s friends and fans.

Also read | Prisoner Flees From Coronavirus Isolation Ward In Kerala Jail

Coronavirus updates

According to reports, the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. The novel coronavirus has reportedly affected nearly 118 countries. As per reports, there are currently about 1,016,128 cases all around the world that have been tested positive. Health authorities such as The World Health Organisation have been sharing several picture and videos on their social media handle on how to prevent the virus.

Also read | Coronavirus: Paris Hospitals Turn To 3D Printing Amid Medical Equipment Shortage

Also read | NFL Medical Officer Casts Frest Doubts Over League's Start Date Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.