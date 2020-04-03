Patriots Plane Transports 1.2 Million Masks From China To Fight Coronavirus In USA

The New England Patriots team plane was recently used to transport 1.2 million protective masks from China for COVID-19 relief. The masks will be provided to healthcare workers in Massachusetts. The plane departed from Shenzhen, China, for Logan International Airport in Boston with 1.2 million N95 masks.

Patriots masks from china: N95 masks being unloaded out of the New England Patriots plane

Patriots plane unloaded at Logan. Masks galore. pic.twitter.com/iTLQ222oL4 — Ken MacLeod (@KenMacWBZ) April 2, 2020

Patriots masks from china: NFL team Patriots plane helps deliver masks to health workers in Massachusetts

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod tweeted a video of the masks being unloaded from the Patriots plane. In a statement, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed how honoured he was to be able to contribute to this 'humanitarian mission'. He added that he was glad he could help out people who work compassionately for everyone. According to NFL reports, Kraft bought 300,000 masks on his own and donated them to the Javits Center in New York. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Kraft also donated over $100,000 in goods from the Patriots' Gillette Stadium to local homeless shelters and pantries.

Robert Kraft in statement: "It is an honor for our family to be a part of this humanitarian mission.... It's nice to care for those who provide such compassionate care for us." — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) April 2, 2020

#Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn’t just help purchase and deliver 1.4 million masks from China for Massachusetts. He also bought 300,000 masks with his own money for New York that will be delivered to the Javits Center tomorrow. He has strong ties to NY, as a @Columbia graduate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2020

Patriots masks from china: Baker thanks Kraft via Twitter

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus in US

Robert Kraft and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will reportedly greet the plane in at the airport, after which the masks will be moved by the National Guard to a stockpile. According to news reports, Baker attempted to acquire masks but was outbid by other countries and federal governments. There has been a report of a lack of protective masks for first respondents and emergency personnel in the USA.

In a survey conducted, 90% of American mayors confirmed that their cities lack the necessary amount of face masks along with other equipment. As of now, 245,193 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the USA, out of which 8,966 are from Massachusetts. The pandemic has brought the sports world to a halt, as all major leagues like the NFL and NBA have suspended their ongoing seasons as a preventive measure against the virus.

