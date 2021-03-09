Ray Fisher Responds To Leak Of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' On HBO Max; Watch

Ray Fisher has received success and popularity quite early in his career after playing the role of Victor Stone a.k.a Cyborg in DCU. The actor will be seen again in the role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is set to release soon. However, in unfortunate news for film members, the movie was accidentally leaked on HBO Max quite ahead of its release. Ray has now posted a tweet, where he has urged everyone to watch the film on the set release date, instead of paying heed to the leak.

Ray Fisher responds to the leak of Zack Snyder's Justice League

The film was put in production many months ago, with filmmaker Zack Snyder taking charge of bringing a new cut of Justice League for the audience. However, just a few days before it was actually supposed to release, it got accidentally streamed on HBO Max and thus ‘leaked’ before time. However, Ray Fisher has decided to speak up on this issue in his recent tweet. He said that the “flood of views” on HBO max would beat the leak that has taken place.

He also said that he would be streaming the film all day long on the release date of the film, and urged his fans to do the same on the set release date. His fans made sure to reply to his tweet with their support by cheering him. They also assured him that they would also be doing the same and expressed their excitement for it. Some even expressed that they were upset that this highly awaited film was leaked in such a manner. The leak occurred due to a glitch on HBO Max, while viewers were trying to watch Tom & Jerry movie.

Hell yes — Allison the disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) March 9, 2021

YOU ALREADY KNOW — Jonathon P. (@JonPrieston1) March 9, 2021

I’ll be watching it right alongside with you man. — Ishaan Sangha (@IshaanSangha) March 9, 2021

You know it, Ray! Took the day off from work. Putting that PTO to good use — Max (@Maximum_Shred) March 9, 2021

The original set release date of Zack Snyder's Justice League is March 18, which is barely over a week away. Ray Fisher had made his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which saw him in a cameo as Victor Stone. He went on to get a brief screen time in Justice League, which brought all the major characters of DC comics together to fight against Steppenwolf.