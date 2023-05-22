Ray Stevenson, RRR And Thor Actor, Dies At 58

Irish actor Ray Stevenson passed away aged 58. The actor played a part in the Telugu smash-hit RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Stevenson played the role of the antagonist, Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli's period magnum opus. The cause of the actor’s death currently remains unknown.

Stevenson will posthumously feature in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosario Dawson are the lead stars in the Star Wars' spin off mini series. He played the character Baylan Skoll in the Star Wars universe. A trailer for Ahsoka gave a glimpse of his character in the upcoming series.

Ray Stevenson’s filmography and his role in Rajamouli's RRR

Ray Stevenson made his acting debut with the 1998 film The Theory of Flight, which was a comedy-drama by director Thomas Greengrass. He subsequently appeared in G: MT - Greenwich Mean Time in 1999. After a brief hiatus from acting, he played the role of Dagonet in King Arthur (2004). In 2008, he featured in Punisher: War Zone, where he played the role of the titular Marvel superhero, Frank Castle.

Stevenson went on to star in several popular films such as The Book of Eli, The Other Guys, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Divergent, The Transporter: Refueled, Accident Man, and most recently in Memory, which features Hollywood star Liam Neeson. Stevenson was also part of the Thor franchise. He featured in Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). He played the role of Volstagg, Asgardian warrior in . He also appeared in the Accident Man sequel, Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday.

Moreover, Stevenson was also part of several TV series as well. He has been part of Dexter, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and HBO’s Rome. He will posthumously appear in films 1242: Gateway to the West and Cassino in Ischia, which are yet to be announced.

What shocking news for all of us on the team! 💔



Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.



You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

On social media, RRR movie's Twitter handle condoled Stevenson's death. The team shared a picture of the actor from the film and wrote, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT (sic)."