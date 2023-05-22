Ram Charan At G20 Summit: RRR Star Grooves To Naatu Naatu With Korean Ambassador

Telugu star Ram Charan arrived in Kashmir this morning for the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. He spoke about RRR and its international success. At one point during the conversation, he stood up with the speakers on the stage and danced to the tunes of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

Along with Ram Charan, along with Korean ambassador to India CHANG Jae-bok also danced to the peppy track. The video of them grooving together has been going viral on social media. Ministry of Tourism captioned the video, The Naatu Naatu star @AlwaysRamCharan along with @ChangJaebok1, Korean Amabassador to India did an impromptu performance to the #NaatuNaatu beats – the Oscar winning song at the #Filmtourism side event at the 3rd G20 #TWG meeting at Srinagar (sic)."

#WATCH | J&K: Actor Ram Charan dances to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie, in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/9oZ8c9sYBY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Ram Charan says 'RRR is India’s film'

Ram Charan spoke about his film RRR at the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. He said, "RRR is not just my film. It is India's film." He also spoke about how proud he is about the fact that both Eastern and Western worlds have shown interest in RRR. Speaking at the Summit, Ram Charan recalled his connection with Kashmir. Ram Charan said that he has been coming to Kashmir since 1986. "Dad (Chiranjeevi) has extensively shot in Kashmir. This place has something magical. It draws me. It is such a surreal place to visit. It has been 95 years since Indian films started, it will take another 95 years to explore Kashmir. I want this paradise to remain like this," he said.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Oscar

RRR’s Naatu Naatu, which was nominated alongside songs from the likes of Rihanna, Diane Warren, Mitski and Lady Gaga, scored the Oscar in the Best Original Song category. This was the first time when an Indian production scored an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The Oscars 2023 was fruitful for India as Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers were also nominated. The Elephant Whisperers also won the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category.