Chadwick Boseman's Death: Know About The Actor's Movies, Humanitarian Work And More

In a shocking turn of events, Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, famous for his role as King T’Challa from Black Panther, passed away at the age of 43. Chadwick passed away after a four-year-long battle with the Colon Cancer disease. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s work, his support to the BLM movement and how he became the first-ever superhero of a coloured complexion.

Also Read | Trump Wants To See First Woman President, But Not 'incompetent' Kamal Harris

Chadwick’s work:

Born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, Chadwick Boseman bagged his first-ever television role in 2003, in an episode of Third Watch. Later, in his career, Chadwick was seen in many television shows and movies like Law & Order, CSI: NY, ER and The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. However, the actor became a household name as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 movie, 42.

In the year 2016, Chadwick was seen for the first time as King T'Challa / Black Panther, in the much-acclaimed movie Captain America: Civil War. More so, Chadwick was also the first man of coloured complexion to star in a leading role in any superhero movie. Take a look:

Also Read | National Sports Day: Amit Shah Salutes Sportspersons, Lauds PM's Khelo India Initiative

Chadwick’s contribution to BLM movement

Chadwick was a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter protests in the US, which was triggered by the death of the African American man George Floyd. More so, the actor had also signed a letter along with over 300 other Hollywood artists, which demanded that Hollywood companies should recruit and support Black professionals at studios, agencies, and more. The letter also pointed out how Hollywood has time-and-again encouraged the epidemic of police violence and the culture of anti-Blackness.

Chadwick’s humanitarian work:

Earlier in 2018, Chadwick along with his other Avenger stars initiated the Marvel: The Universe Unites campaign, which aimed to raise funds and awareness for children’s charities, claimed a report published in EW.com. The initiative also included monetary and toy donations. Take a look:

Also Read | Trump Wants To See First Woman President, But Not 'incompetent' Kamal Harris

Chadwick Boseman recent movies

In 2019, Chadwick was seen in 21 Bridges. Starring Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller in the leading roles, 21 Bridges chronicles the story of an embattled NYPD detective who is on a manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. Chadwick was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Da 5 Bloods, which follows the story of four African American vets, who return to Vietnam, seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

(Image credits: Chadwick Boseman's Instagram)

Also Read | National Sports Day: Amit Shah Salutes Sportspersons, Lauds PM's Khelo India Initiative

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.