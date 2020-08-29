Trump Wants To See First Woman President, But Not 'incompetent' Kamal Harris

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would support seeing a female president in America but added that it should not be Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Trump mocked the D-California Senator over her ‘poor’ performance in the Democratic presidential primary during a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

"And this would be your president, possibly? I don't think so. I don't think so," Trump said while addressing a crowd. "You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don't want to see a woman president get into that position the way she'd do it, and she's not competent." "They're all saying 'we want Ivanka, I don't blame them," Trump added, motioning to the crowd amid loud cheers."

Trump versus Harris

Harris is the first woman of colour nominated to a major party's presidential ticket in the United States. Earlier in the day, she attacked Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying ‘he failed at his basic duty of keeping Americans safe’.

Trump has frequently attacked the Harris since she was named as the Democratic nominee earlier this month. He has constantly scoffed her as "nasty," complaining about her tough questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and often cited her criticisms of Joe Biden during the 2019 Democratic debates.

Trump's dismissal of Harris as a potential future president is followed by the Republican National Convention, where multiple speakers, mainly from Trump’s own family seek to soften the President’s image and make inroads with female voters, who, as per polls favour Biden.

