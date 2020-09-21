'School Daze' Cast Includes Laurence Fishburne, Tasha & Others; Know Their Characters

Released in 1988, the much-acclaimed Hollywood film, School Daze heaped praises from fans and critics alike, as it follows the story of a not so popular student, who immerses himself in a world of political rhetoric and social movements. Besides the film’s storyline, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the interesting star cast of the film. Here is everything you need to know about School Daze cast

Details about 'School Daze' cast

Laurence Fishburne as Dap Dunlap

Besides being an actor, Laurence Fishburne, popularly known as Larry, is a Hollywood playwright, producer, screenwriter, and a film director. The actor is best known as Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy. In the movie, Laurence Fishburne plays the role of Dap Dunlap, who suddenly gets inclined more towards polity and world affairs.

Tisha Campbell as Jane Toussaint

In School Daze, Tisha Campbell plays the role of Jane Toussaint, who performs along with Dina, Miriam and Walda in the movie. Tisha Campbell is best known for her work in movies like Rooftops, Another 48 Hrs, Boomerang, The House Party series and Sprung. Speaking of her television career, Tisha Campbell has been a part of much-acclaimed series like My Wife and Kids, Rita Rocks and Martin.

Samuel L. Jackson as Leeds

Considered as one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Samuel Jackson has been a part of many successful movies in his career. Some of Samuel’s best-known films are Goodfellas, Jungle Fever, Patriot Games, Amos & Andrew, True Romance, Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. The actor has also won an Academy Award in the Best Actor in a supporting role character for Pulp Fiction. In School Daze, Samuel plays the role of Leeds, who voices his opinions in support of the African-American community.

Giancarlo Esposito as Julian

In School Daze, Giancarlo Esposito plays the role of Julian ‘Dean Big Brother Almighty’ Eaves. Giancarlo is a Danish-born actor, who is best known for his work in films like King of New York, Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man, Fresh, The Usual Suspects, Ali, Last Holiday, Gospel Hill, Rabbit Hole, The Jungle Book and Money Monster. The actor has also worked in Netflix’s Breaking Bad. The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed supernatural series The Boys, which airs on Amazon Prime Videos.

(Image credits: Giancarlo Esposito, Samuel L. Jackson, Tisha Campbell and Laurence Fishburne Instagram)

