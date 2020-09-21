'Nishabdham' Trailer Introduces Twisted World Of Deaf-mute Artist And Her Missing Friend

On Monday, September 21, actor Rana Daggubati released the trailer of forthcoming multi-lingual Nishabdham. The movie, starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead, narrates the tale of a deaf-mute girl, who is a suspect of a murder investigation. Nishabdham directed by Hemant Madhukar also features actors like Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen, among others in prominent roles. The two-minute twenty-second trailer introduces the audience to the central characters of the film, and their POV.

Check out Nishabdham trailer

Nishabdham trailer out

Nishabdham's trailer starts with a deaf-mute artist, Sakshi, and her musician fiancé Antony, visiting a cabin in the jungle to find a painting. Sakshi, played by Anushka Shetty, is an artist, whose art speaks volumes. Sakshi, being auditorily challenged, finds her voice in Sonali, played by Shalini Pandey, her childhood friend. However, Sakshi's life takes a turn when she and Antony are investigated for murder, and at the same time, her childhood friend goes missing.

Nishabdham, starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead, combines elements of a thriller with the supernatural to depict a gripping tale. The script of the Anushka Shetty starrer is written by Hemant Madhukar, while the screenplay is written by Kona Venkat, who interestingly is the producer of the film. The camera is cranked by Kshanam (2016) fame Shaneil Deo.

Details about Nishabdham cast

Besides Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan, Nishabdham has an array of actors in prominent roles. Actors like Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, among others are part of Nishabdham cast. Since the Anushka Shetty starrer's plot is set in the USA, the cast also includes a few American actors like Olivia Dunkley, Morgen Johnson, among others.

Nishabdham release date

Nishabdham will exclusively release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 2, 2020. The movie was initially expected to hit the marquee in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was continuously delayed. Recently, the makers revealed that the film would release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

