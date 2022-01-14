Rebel Wilson All Set To Host BAFTA AWARDS 2022; Announces With A Hilarious Post

Actor Rebel Wison will be hosting the 75th BAFTA Film Awards, which she herself shared on social media with a hilarious post. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony will be returning to London's Royal Albert Hall. It will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC's iPlayer.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Wilson expressed honour to be the host of one of the popular award shows. She wrote, "I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then." She further added, "It's going to be so much fun! I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat."

Wilson continued, "And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat...or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I'll just be there to hang out with. Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig", a part of her caption read. Wilson wrote, "And yes, I do mean ‘bond’😉This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as HARRY POTTER and not such as CATS. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys March 13th! @bafta 🎭 📸."

BAFTA shared this piece of exciting news on its official Twitter handle and tweeted, "And your host for the 2022 #EEBAFTAs is... ...the one and only @RebelWilson! We can't wait for Rebel to bring her trademark humour and unique charisma to the ceremony on Sunday 13 March You won't want to miss it!"

And your host for the 2022 #EEBAFTAs is... 🥁🥁🥁 ...the one and only @RebelWilson!



We can't wait for Rebel to bring her trademark humour and unique charisma to the ceremony on Sunday 13 March 🤩 You won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/e3JUJdqgPc — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 14, 2022

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts released its longlist of nominees for the upcoming award ceremony across 26 varying categories. The final nominations will be announced on February 3, 2022, and the final event is scheduled to take place on March 13 in London. Some of the much-loved films in the running to be nominated for BAFTA include Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, Dune, tick tick…BOOM!, West Side Story and many more.

Image: Instagram/@rebelwilson