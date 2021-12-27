As 2021 is about to end, the popular Australian actor Rebel Wilson penned a note of gratitude as she went down memory lane reviving how her year had been. The Pitch Perfect actor also thanked everyone who had been a part of this epic year and stated that this was The Year of The Rainbow as a rainbow comes after every storm.

Rebel Wilson recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared some of her beautiful pictures while adding a note about how 2021 had been. She further added how the year began in LA with Pooch Perfect for ABC that brought her back to her roots of growing up in a dog showing family and selling dog products out of a yellow caravan at dog shows. Stating further, she revealed how she then went to the UK to film The Almond & The Seahorse with a dream cast of European actors and where she plays a very different role to what her fans were used to seeing her in.

She continued by stating how she next went to Atlanta to shoot Senior Year that is set to stream on Netflix in 2022 and added how proud she was of the talented cast and crew. Rebel Wilson also mentioned that she shot a couple of campaigns meanwhile and added that were currently getting a world-class team together for her directorial debut film, Girl Group. "It’s massive and musical and hopefully will fill that PITCH PERFECT space that I know you guys love and miss! Speaking of love, thank you everyone for being on this epic year with me! I love you guys," she stated.

'Peace out for 2021'

Image: Instagram/@rebelwilson