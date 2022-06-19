Rebel Wilson Vacations In Italy With GF Ramona Agruma Days After Confirming Romance; See

Rebel Wilson has jetted off to Italy with fashion designer girlfriend Ramona Agruma days after confirming their relationship on social media. The couple dropped stunning glimpses from their getaway, one of which shows them fondly holding hands as they roam around the streets.

According to ET, the couple also celebrated their friend's birthday in Italy, pictures from which were also posted on Instagram.

The Pitch Perfect star revealed she's dating Ramona via social media earlier this month, stating that all this while she needed a 'Disney Princess'.

Wilson was also involved in a controversy with an Australian newspaper that planned to reveal her sexuality before.

Rebel Wilson vacations in Italy with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ramona dropped multiple pictures from their vacation, where Rebel could be seen dressed in a long yellow summer dress with puff sleeves, while the designer wore a black baggy pantsuit with a white top and held a Christian Dior tote bag in her hand. Another glimpse showcased the couple sporting huge grins with their group of friends. In the caption, she wrote, "Bella Italia 🇮🇹." Take a look.

Ramona also shared a couple of pictures with Rebel and their friends as they posed on a yacht. "Reunited with my friends @dianaximm @queen_margot_777_ missed you girls.... welcome," she stated in the caption.

Their international trip comes shortly after Rebel announced her relationship and came out as gay. Dropping a selfie with Ramona, the actor wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

The actor was involved in a controversy with the Australian newspaper Sydney Morning Herald, which was planning to make her official coming out announcement. The publication reportedly gave Wilson two days of warning before planning to report the news, however, she spoke about it before them.

Responding to the controversy in a Twitter statement, she mentioned, "It was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAMONAAGRUMA)