Rebel Wilson's Emotional Message To Women Struggling With Infertility, 'I Feel Ya'

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her personal life in the past year. Today, May 3, 2021, the Pitch Perfect actor shared grievous news with her fans and followers struggling with fertility. She hinted towards her issues with fertility in her caption as she posted a dark and gloomy picture of herself.

Adding a sad emoji she wrote, "I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with...but I guess I gotta tell someone". The actor reached out to women facing fertility issues writing, "I feel ya". She encouraged them by providing hope saying "The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes... I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.''

In the image, Rebel walked across a sombre beach dressed in an all-black outfit. She didn't look at the camera and bore a deep expression on her face. In the background, the sky was full of dark clouds as the sun began to set.

Rebel Wilson shares message with women facing fertility issues

Rebel's celebrity friends and her fans shared loving and supportive messages with her to help her through her tough times. Her Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp was able to relate with her friend as she wrote, "So sorry my love. Been through it" and added a broken heart emoji. Flipping Out star Gage Edward too expressed his support by sending a praying hands emoji and heart emoji. Godmothered actor Jillian Bell showed her support by writing, "Sending you love, Rebel".

Rebel Wilson's post inspired her fans to share their infertility stories and motivate her to be strong. "It’s tough my daughter had a real long struggle and she had two miracle babies pray a lot", wrote one fan. Another one shared their own struggle story writing, "7 years until I got my one and only miracle who will be 19 this year" and inspired her to keep going. Many of her fans praised her for accepting her vulnerable feelings and motivated her to remain hopeful.

Rebel Wilson has confessed about her fertility struggles in the past. The actor had taken to her Instagram account in December 2020 and announced her decision to freeze her eggs. The Isn't It Romantic? actor, who turned 40 years old last year, said that she had taken the decision right after her birthday.

(Promo Image Source: Rebel Wilson Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.