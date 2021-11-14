'Red Notice': Ryan-Dwayne's Film Breaks Netflix's Record; Gets 'biggest Opening Day' Title

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson starrer Red Notice is breaking records ever since it began streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The film had a brief one-week run in the theatres and arrived on the streaming service on November 12, 2021 in the US. Within a day, the movie broke the opening day record on Netflix. Here is how the film's star-studded cast reacted to this record-breaking opening of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan Reynolds, who played the role of conman Nolan Booth in this heist-comedy, shared the news with his followers. The Deadpool actor was seemingly thrilled with the news as he wrote, "WOW RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team!" The actor further quipped about Taylor Swift's version of Red, and being his witty self, announced her version of Red Notice too. He wrote, "Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s version)."

The actor's fans were amazed by the film's success as they showered him with love.

Gal Gadot also seemed to be equally happy with the film's success. The actor shared a poster via Instagram and thanked the audience for their love. She extended her gratitude and wrote, "This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire @rednotice.movie team." The film's writer and director Rawson Thurber reacted to the post and agreed with the Wonder Woman star.

Dwayne Johnson was blown away with the audience score figures of Red Notice. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him thanking the viewers for their love. He also shared the film's record-breaking opening made him turn off the music in the gym and address his fans and followers. Sharing the clip, The Rock wrote, "It’s OFFICIAL as the numbers are coming in from 190 territories around the world. RED NOTICE has become THE BIGGEST OPENING EVER ~ for ANY MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!. 92% AUDIENCE SCORE."

More about Red Notice

Despite a not-so-successful run in the theatres, Red Notice made it to a 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score. The film's plot revolves around an Interpol agent John Hartley, who makes an alliance with Word's biggest art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds), to keep a historic art piece away from an ace con-woman The Bishop. However, things take an unusual turn when Booth recalls some moments from his journey with Hartley.

Image: Twitter/@sevenbucksprod