'Red Notice': Ryan Reynolds Reveals Cast 'wasted Millions Of Netflix’s Dollars'

Ryan Reynolds is currently preparing for the release Red Notice, revealed some interesting behind the scenes information ahead of its release. Set to release on Netflix on November 12, the actor appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show via The Independent and opened up about filming the movie. He mentioned that he and his co-stars, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson 'wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars' while on the sets of the film.

Ryan Reynolds opened up about some behind the scenes moments from 'Red Notice'

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show the trio spoke about how much fun they had on the sets of the film, and also mentioned that they broke quite a few expensive things on set because they were laughing. Reynolds then said that the three stars 'wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars on laughing and just goofing around'.

The film will revolve around an Interpol agent, played by Dwayne Johnson, who is on a mission to capture the world's most notorious art thief, played by Gal Gadot. He takes the help of another art thief, Ryan Reynolds' character, to complete his mission. The film's trailer released by the online streaming platform promised an action-packed adventure and heaps of fun and comedy.

At the recent red carpet event for the film, Ryan Reynolds opened up about his sabbatical from films. He mentioned that he wished to spend 'quality time' with his children before they become teenagers and begin to 'loathe' him. The actor shares three children with his wife Blake Lively, James, Inez and Betty, who is the youngest. This is not the first time the actor spoke about his decision and has earlier mentioned to WSJ Magazine, via Entertainment Tonight that his work ethic often leaves him anxious, which was also a reason for his sabbatical.

The actor made the announcement after his production for Spirited was complete. He took to his Instagram account and penned down a note about the film. He wrote, "Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true." He then broke the news as he wrote, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second of working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

(Image: @netflix/Twitter)