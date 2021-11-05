Last Updated:

'Red Notice' Twitter Review: First Opinions On Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan-starrer Out

'Red Notice' is being reviewed by netizens and critics on Twitter. First opinions on Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds-starrer out.

Three top stars in one frame could be an attractive sight for many audiences. Add to that, an interesting plot, at least on paper, some one-liners, stylish costumes and action sequences. That's what Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds-starrer Red Notice is about or attempts to do.

Ahead of its release on Friday, reviews started pouring in for the action-comedy. The initial impressions were mixed, as one section lapped up the visuals on display and another was not too pleased. Here's what netizens and critics had to say about Red Notice

Red Notice Twitter review

Some of the terms used by netizens, who were lucky to catch Red Notice before the general audience were 'absolute blast to start to finish', 'fun movie', 'National Treasure meets Rush Hour' and that it was a heist-comedy combo, which had a lot of  'unexpected twists and turns.' Dwayne-Gal-Ryan made for the 'perfect trio', some felt.

There was a mention for the plot, action, 'incredible acting', 'Lol Comedy' and 'fantastic pacing' was another term used for it. One, who was a fan of the trio, planned to watch it many times and could not wait for the sequel. 

Some of the critics, however, were not at all impressed. One critic did not mince words in saying 'it sinks' and that the result was 'depressing.' 'Most soulless film of the year', read another critic's comment. 'Empty approximation of the conventional Hollywood blockbuster' was another hit for the makers and that Netflix was betting on audiences 'willfully trading quality over convenience.'

Another critic called it a 'disappointing effort', hoping that the makers do not turn it into a franchise. One critic was giving a 'zero' rating for the first time and added that there was 'nothing redeemable about this artistically bankrupt “blockbuster.” 

Another wrote that the movie was one of the 'lazy blockbusters' that banked on the charm of the stars to see it through, but it only turned out to be 'sleek,' but 'dull' since the trio do not click together. 

Some stated that there was nothing 'groundbreaking' about the movie and that it was 'silly', but overall 'fun' or 'popcorn.'

Red Notice is a story of an FBI official gelling with two wanted criminals, attempting a heist, as they try to outwit each other. After a limited theatrical release on Friday, it releases on Netflix on November 12.

