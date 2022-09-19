Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Sweet Home Alabama'; Says It 'changed' Her Life

Reese Witherspoon began acting at a very early age. She made her debut in the 1991 film The Man In The Moon as a teenager and since then has been entertaining the audience with her ace acting. Witherspoon recently revealed it was the 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama that she claims changed her life. As the film clocked 20 years, Witherspoon honoured the movie and also revealed her favourite line from the rom-com.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Reese Witherspoon recently shared a video montage of her 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama as it clocked two decades. In the clip, Witherspoon gave a sneak peek into her witty character, who wants to get out of a marriage that took place in her high school. Sharing the clip, the Friends actor reflected on how it has been 20 years since the film came out and claimed that it completely changed her life. She also called the memories of shooting the film "incredible" and gave a shoutout to all her co-stars from the romantic comedy. The actor further revealed her favourite line from the movie - "So I can kiss you anytime I want" - and asked her fans if they remember the first time they watched the film.

Reese Witherspoon wrote, "20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life. Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course!" She further added, "So many great scenes and my favorite line... “So I can kiss you anytime I want.” Do you remember seeing it for the first time?"

Witherspoon's fans reacted to the post as they could not believe it has been 20 years since the film was released. An Instagram user wrote, "How was that 20 years ago?!" while another one penned, "Could watch 782 more times I’m probably 200 times in." One of the fans also hailed Witherspoon and called Sweet Home Alabama the "BEST MOVIE EVER."

More about Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama followed a young woman named Melanie, who is engaged to the most eligible bachelor in the city. However, to get married to him , she has to get a divorce from a man named Jake, played by Josh Lucas, who she married back in high school. Melanie goes back to her hometown to see her first husband.

Image: Instagram/@reesewitherspoon/AP