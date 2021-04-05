Reese Witherspoon Gets Into The Easter Spirit, Dresses Up Her Dog Like A Bunny

Hollywood's ace actor Reese Witherspoon tapped into the Easter spirit on Sunday and took to her social media page to give her fans a glimpse of how she spent Easter 2021 with her family. The actor shared a series of photos and videos posing with her French bulldog Minnie Pearl who was dressed up for the festival in a knitted bunny cap with ears that melted the hearts of the netizens.

Reese Witherspoon dresses up her dog for Easter

Legally Blonde's Reese Witherspoon had dressed up as a bunny in the movie for a costume party and itis ironic how she dressed her dog up the same way. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rees wrote, "Listen... when they are little, you can dress them however you like. Am I right? Minnie’s first Easter!" The multitalented performer looks breathtaking in a pink and white summer dress that she has paired with golden bracelets and drop pearl earrings. Other than sharing a picture of her with a dressed up Minnie, Reese also shared a video in which we can hear her telling her pooch, "Listen when you're an entertainer, you just do things that make people happy, and it's not always your favourite thing, but that's okay!" while putting the costume on her.

The actor also gave her fans an inside look into her easter 2021 celebration with her family by sharing some snaps and videos on her Instagram story.

Netizens react to Reese Witherspoon's photo

Many stars went on to gush in Reese's comment section about how adorable Minnie looks like a Bunny. Friends star Courtney Cox agreed with Reese's caption and shared, "I’m so with you! You just can’t help it," and fashion designer Nathan Turner wrote, "My kind of Easter bunny." Fans of the actor also wished Reese a Happy Easter and dropped a ton of heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look at some of the comments on Reese's post below.

Reese Witherspoon's love for dogs

Reese is a dog lover and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. Reese and her family welcomed their new pooch Minnie into their family a few weeks after their family French bulldog Pepper passed away in November last year. Other than Minnie, Reese and her family also welcomed a black labrador who they named Major in January last year. The actor also has two more dogs named Hank and Lou at her home in Nashville and shared a lot of pictures of her furry friends. Check out some of Reese Witherspoon's Instagram pictures with her furry friends right below.

