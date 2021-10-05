Reese Witherspoon Reminisces About 'The Man In The Moon' As It Clocks 30 Years

Your Place or Mine actor Reese Witherspoon reminisced about her debut movie The Man In the Moon as the film celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, October 4.

Long before winning an Oscar or an Emmy, Witherspoon began her acting career at the age of 14 with the 1991 American drama film, The Man in the Moon. Directed by Robert Mulligan, the film features her in the lead role of a 14-year-old country girl who falls in love with her 17-year-old neighbour.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old actor remembered the time when she began her acting journey and expressed deep gratitude for all ups and downs that brought her to this moment. Sharing the picture of her 14year-old self, the actor wrote, "A kind person on Twitter reminded me that 30 years ago, my very first movie came out. It was a movie called Man In the Moon and I was 14 years old. I had no idea the journey that lay ahead of me, but I am so deeply grateful for all the ups and the downs that brought me to this moment. I learned from All of them.".

She continued, "And Thank YOU to everyone who has watched my movies, tuned into one of my TV shows or even said hi to me at the grocery store. I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them. Feeling very grateful for this journey. Thought I would share.".

Take a look at her Instagram post:

Recently, Witherspoon has begun shooting for her upcoming Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine co-starring Ashton Kutcher. According to a report by Deadline, Your Place or Mine will be based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna, who is reportedly making her directional debut with the project. The film centers on two best friends who change each other's lives as they swap homes for a week.

The actor took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures where she can be seen with the cast and crew of her upcoming Netflix film. "Heading back to my rom-com roots! Let’s do this! @netflix 🍎🗽🚖 #YourPlaceorMine[sic]", she captioned the post.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon will also be seen in another romantic film, The Cactus. Her line-up projects include Apple TV's second season of The Morning Show, along with Jennifer Aniston, Where the Crawdads Sing, and a sequel to the beloved Legally Blonde films.

(Image: Reesewitherspoon/Instagram)