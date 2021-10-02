'Cruel Intentions' To Bring Back Ruthless Step-siblings In Its Newly Announced Series

After multiple takes on the 1999 cult Cruel Intentions, Amazon is gearing up for another iteration in the form of a series on its premium free streaming service, IMDb TV. Touted to be one of the classic movies in the teen drama genre, the movie is deemed responsible for launching actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's career in Hollywood. Back with the series version of the movie, it is set to take place at an elite Washington, D.C. college.

Cruel Intentions to be rebooted in series

According to a report from Deadline, the Roger Kumble-directed teen drama is in the works to develop a series on Amazon's IMDb TV, in partnership with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film. Rooted in the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, the ruthless siblings will be back to swat away any kind of nuisance that would come in their way to remain at the top of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college.

Their positions will be in jeopardy when a hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system. Ready to go to any lengths to preserve their power, the step-siblings will go as far as to woo the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. According to a release from Amazon, the series is set to depict the story of the two step-siblings doing 'whatever's necessary to preserve their power and reputations'.

Reportedly, each episode will run for an hour as Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman will be responsible for writing the series. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, who also produced the original movie, along with Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Bruce Mellon will serve as the executive producers of the drama series.

More on Cruel Intentions 1999

The 1999 teen drama featured Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the lead role. The film was a modernised take on the 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses in the backdrop of wealthy high school teenagers in New York City. Apart from the upcoming drama series, the movie was rebooted thrice namely a prequel in 2000 and a sequel in 2004, as well as a jukebox musical in 2015.

Image: Instagram/@freakyzone