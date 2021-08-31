Reese Witherspoon Says She 'didn't Have Enough Support' After Giving Birth To Daughter Ava

A proud mother of three kids, Reese Witherspoon gave birth to her first child at the age of 23, two months after officially tying the knot with now ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Already an established actor in 1999 with an enviable track record of successful movies under her belt, the actor did not have it easy with giving birth to her kids and raising them. Stating that it is not 'one person's job,' the 45-year-old recently opened up about the struggles of getting pregnant and giving birth as a young mother.

Reese Witherspoon on 'not having enough support'

The actor appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert and talked about her experience of giving birth and raising her kids. During the chat, the actor revealed that she did not get enough support and had to brave through the first five months after having Ava. She stated, ''I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early like this is not going to work. I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious.''

She also acknowledged her financial advantage of having money saved as she was unable to work after a few months of giving birth to Ava. She continued, ''I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work, but it's just not a one-person job. I would even say it's not a two-person job.''

More on Reese Witherspoon with her kids

The Big Little Lies actor welcomed her first child, Ava (21), in 1999 with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The couple also welcomed their second child, Deacon (17) in October 2003. After her separation from Phillippe in 2008, she welcomed her third child Tennessee James Toth with now-husband Jim Toth. A look at Witherspoon's Instagram feed is enough to show how proud and happy the actor is for her kids.

From sharing candid moments with her children to wishing them on their birthdays, the actor treats her fans with pictures of her kids on Instagram. Witherspoon's eldest daughter, Ava, is often dubbed as her mother's splitting copy while her son is known for looking like Ryan Phillippe.

IMAGE- REESE WITHERSPOON IG