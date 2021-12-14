Reese Witherspoon Shares Update On Progress Of Her Return In 'Legally Blonde 3'

Reese Witherspoon has shared an update with her fans regarding progress on her return as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. The film is all set to return after close to two decades. Both the installments of the comedy had been successes at the start of the century. Recently, during an interview with Variety, the actor had given her eager fans an update on the project.

The actor admitted that unfortunately, she does not know when the filming on the Legally Blonde threequel will begin. However, she revealed that she speaks with Mindy Kaling about the script 'all the time.'

Reese Witherspoon shares update on Legally Blonde 3

In an interview with the outlet, Witherspoon revealed that the team is just working on the script currently. Once the cast has a script, they can go on to make a film. She then jokes, "Ask Mindy Kaling!" as she does not know. However, later, the actor shared that she and Kaling talk about it 'all the time.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the details of 'Legally Blonde 3' were shared by MGM Studios President Pamela Abdy. The producer said that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were writing the film. She added that Witherspoon was not just confirmed to star in, but was also producing with Lauren Neusadter and Marc Platt.

Revealing the plot details, Abdy shared that it would delve into what Reese's character Elle Woods would like at age 40. The character will be a mother with a 'thriving career.' The producer said that the script is likely to be ready in the first quarter and that it was a collaborative effort from many people.

More about Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde was initially released in 2001. The plot of the film revolved around the story of Elle, whose life takes a turning point when she is dumped by her boyfriend for not being serious about her life. She works hard to join the Harvard Law School, to win back her boyfriend with her determination, and the rest of the story traces her rise at the university, a realisation about her boyfriend, work on a case, and finding love. The second installment, which was released in 2003, followed her attempts at raising her voice on animal rights and trying to reach politicians with her views.

