Reese Witherspoon's Birthday: Jennifer Aniston Wishes 'Green Sister' With Throwback Pics

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 45th birthday, on Monday, March 22, 2021, and her "Green sister" Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram stories and wished her. The stories included a throwback picture from the hit TV show Friends, where the two played sisters. Scroll down and take a look at the birthday wish here.

Jennifer Aniston wishes Reese Witherspoon on the 45th birthday

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon played sisters Rachel and Jill Green on the American TV show Friends that aired from 1994 to 2004, and now the two are seen as co-stars on The Morning Show. The two play co-hosts Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in the show. Jennifer took to her Instagram account to wish Reese, who turned a year older recently, and expressed how far they have come as friends and co-stars.

The first picture Aniston shared was from the ongoing show, as the two sat at the sets of The Morning Show and were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Aniston wrote atop it, “Happy Birthday to this actual ray of sunshine” and tagged Reese. The next picture Aniston shared was a throwback from the show Friends in which Reese had a cameo appearance in the show for two episodes as Jill Green in season six. The picture she shared was of the two actors sitting inside the Central Perk café. Aniston wrote with it, “We’ve come a long way”, further adding the hashtag #TheGreenSisters.

In the next picture she shared, it was clicked from the back as the two were backstage at what looked like an awards show or some ceremony. Jen wrote with it, “Love you, birthday girl”. She also added a heart emoji to it, take a look here.

Aniston who celebrates her birthday on February 11, also received an adorable post from Reese on her special day. The latter shared a BTS picture from the sets of The Morning Show as they were seen in the costumes and wrote a heartfelt message with it. The caption read, “Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host! From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun… Celebrating you today, my hysterical/loving/talented friend!”.

(Image Source: Jennifer Aniston Instagram)

