Rege-Jean Page Bags Netflix's New Heist Film, Teams Up With The Russo Brothers Yet Again

Bridgerton fame Rege-Jean Page has been busy after leaving the series and has bagged yet another film. Page is now all set to star in OTT giants Netflix's new heist film. The film is yet to be titled but has been confirmed as Page’s second upcoming collaboration with Netflix after The Gray Man.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rege-Jean Page is set to star in a film produced by Noah Hawley, Mike Larocca and The Russo Brothers. Larocca has revealed that the film is now locked with Noah Hawley and Rege-Jean Page. The untitled film will be Page's second collaboration with The Russo Brothers after The Gray Man, which is being rumoured to be released in early 2022.

Rege-Jean Page to be the next James Bond?

Meanwhile, Page is also being rumoured to be in the run for the next James Bond spot. Universal Pictures India recently released their next James Bond movie No Time To Die, which marked Daniel Craig's last performance as the iconic British MI6 agent. Craig started his journey 15 years ago with Casino Royale and has owned the role ever since. As per several recent reports, the makers have a final list of candidates who may take on the next 007 prodigies. These include Henry Cavill, Rege-Jean Page and George McKay.

After swooning the audience with his Simon Basset role in Netflix's Bridgerton, the actor had spoken about the possibility of him essaying the spy character. The actor opened up about the rumours of his contention with Henry and McKay, stating that it's flattering to read good things on the internet. It is possible that Page was referring to his new untitled film with Netflix when he mentioned the spy thriller.

More About 'The Gray Man'

Rege-Jean Page will be next seen in The Gray Man. The upcoming action thriller is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Apart from Page, the film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Callan Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky and DeObia Oparei. The Gray Man is based on the novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney.

