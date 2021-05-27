Regé-Jean Page Clears James Bond Rumours, Says 'can't Talk About Which Jobs I'm Not Doing'

Actor Regé-Jean Page earned recognition after essaying the role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s period drama show, Bridgerton. Now, rumour mills has it that the actor may take over the mantle from Daniel Craig as the new James Bond. Another online chatter about the actor is that he might join Marvel’s highly anticipated Black Panther sequel film. In a recent interaction with Variety, Regé-Jean Page cleared the air by addressing the ongoing rumours.

Page referred to the role of James Bond as a ‘badge of honour’ but added that he isn’t roped in for the film. The Bridgerton star said that at the moment, he spends a lot of time talking about what other people are saying about him, as opposed to anything that he is currently doing. Page added that he has nothing to talk about the Bond movie as he has ‘nothing to say’ about it.

Page explained that he cannot talk about jobs that he isn’t doing because he isn’t doing them. However, he is happy with the work he is actually doing. Page is a huge fan of the types of movies that the MCU has been putting out, it has made it possible for him to do the kind of work he is currently a part of both, directly and indirectly, he noted.

During the same interview, Page also spoke about his exit from the period drama series, Bridgerton. When asked if he was nervous to leave the show after one season as the Duke, he responded by saying ‘not at all’ as it was something that was bound to happen. According to him, the character Simon was the bomb of a ‘one-season antagonist’, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne. The actor explained that one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people to have a ‘happy ending’.

Even though he has left the show, but Page said that he will always miss it. He expressed that one is always afraid of the unknown. He was nervous that he might never make good friends like the ones he had during the show. But eventually, he did it anyway.

(Image: Regé-Jean Page Instagram & photo credit: Michael Shelford)

