Regé-Jean Page Opens Up About His 'insane Journey' From Soap Opera To 'Bridgerton'

Actor Regé-Jean Page, who played the role of Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, earned recognition for his performance in the much-acclaimed series Bridgerton. However, the actor will not be returning in Bridgerton season 2 and fans are left disheartened with the news. Apart from his role in the much-acclaimed film, the actor has also been a part of many films and shows. Talking about the same, Regé-Jean Page recent spoke about his 'insane journey' from his first role on BBC soap opera to Bridgerton.

Regé-Jean Page on his 'insane journey' from his BBC soap opera to 'Bridgerton'

During the latest interview with Variety, Regé-Jean Page revealed that he had an "insane journey" from his first role on the BBC's soap opera Waterloo Road to his U.S. debut as Chicken George in the 2016 remake of Roots, before the classically trained actor traded Shakespeare for Shondaland with ABC's For the People and Bridgerton.

The actor added that he has been in more Regency duels than he ever thought he would or could. He stated that he did not believe it was possible, and that is his fault for not believing in it and for not accepting responsibility for making it possible through what they do as actors. Page asserted that he is pleased that he has taken a couple of good first steps into what appears to be an ever-expanding pool of possibility and that he hopes that this trend continues.

Talking about Bridgerton’s success, the actor said that the downturns of quarantine created the perfect storm for Bridgerton's success. He added that it was the right project, a lavish, steamy romance released at the end of one of history's most tumultuous years, just the kind of delectable confection, and distraction, that the world required. He also said that the special ingredient was the right actor.

About Rege-Jean Page’s exit

During the interview, Rege-Jean Page revealed the reason he will not be making a comeback to the show’s upcoming season. Rege-Jean admitted that he was aware that his character would only have a "one-season arc." He went on to say that when he spoke with the show's producers before taking on the role, they told him the Duke of Hastings would have a "beginning, middle, and end."

Furthermore, Rege-Jean Page stated that he thought the idea of a one-season arc was "interesting" because it made it feel like a limited series. Page thus chose to join the cast, contribute to the show, and the Bridgerton family's story continues. He also confirmed that the Duke and Daphne will not appear together in any scenes, but Daphne will support her brother Anthony in his search for a Viscountess.

Image: Rege-Jean Page Instagram

