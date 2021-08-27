Reminiscence Movie Review: Fans Rate Hugh Jackman Starrer, Call It 'a Really Cool World'

American neo-noir science fiction thriller film Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton was recently released in the theatres. The movie was a box-office bomb but received praise for its narrative ambition. Reminiscence is set in a post-cataclysmic climate change world where the city of Miami is now a city underwater, and boats instead of cars cruise the streets. See what netizens had to say about the movie.

Reminiscence fan review

Reminiscence was directed by Lisa Joy who is best known as the co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer of the HBO science-fiction drama series Westworld (2016–present). For her work on the series, she received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations. The movie marked her feature directorial debut. The movie features Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu, and follows a man who uses a machine that can see people's memories to try and find his missing love. The movie was released in the theatres and simultaneously on HBO Max streaming service on August 20. Take a look at the netizens review of Reminiscence.

One user wrote, "REMINISCENCE. Have you ever met someone for the first time + believe that you have met the person before but can’t remember when or where? This sci-fi drama is about that. Jackman + Ferguson are great together. You just need to be patient through the first act."

Another user wrote, "I liked but didn't love #Reminiscence The stylistic neo-noir atmosphere & performances from Jackman, Ferguson & Newton delivered a ton of emotional intrigue. Joy's direction was also impressive. But the love story it slogs through was fatiguing despite the constant visual appeal." Another user wrote that the movie had a good setting but was mediocre. They wrote, "Setting was good and had the potential to become something interesting. But wasted on a failed romance arc. Mediocre. #Reminiscence."

One user praised Rebecca Ferguson's performance as a femme fatale. They wrote," Rebecca Ferguson in #Reminiscence, she has a great singing voice and played a femme fatale very well." Another user, "#Reminiscence is ambitious and full of interesting ideas but it doesn’t explore them as much as it should’ve. It’s got a really cool world but a lot of things felt underdeveloped. Jackman & Ferguson are excellent however & visually it’s quite stunning even if it’s a little hollow."

Image: Reminiscence Instagram