Renowned 'journalist And Fashion Editor' Richard Buckley, Tom Ford's Husband, Dies Aged 72

Richard Buckley, fashion designer Tom Ford's husband and partner of over three decades died on Sunday. He was 72. According to a statement from Ford's representatives, Buckley, a renowned fashion editor and journalist "died of natural causes after a long illness" on Sunday night. As per People, the statement read, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles with Tom and their son Jack by his side."

Ford and Buckley had been together since 1986 and tied the knot in 2014. The couple has a son, Alexander John 'Jack' Buckley Ford, born in September 2012 via gestational surrogate. Buckley was a renowned fashion journalist and began his career at New York Magazine in 1979. He went on to publications that included Women's Wear Daily and Vanity Fair. Buckley then went on to become the European editor of Mirabella magazine, contributing editor at Italian Vogue, and later the editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International.

