Return To Hogwarts: 'Harry Potter' Cast Talks About 'reliving' Old Times After 10 Years

While the entire world is immersed in the preparation of bidding adieu to 2021 and welcoming 2022, Potterheads across the world are eagerly anticipating the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max. Reuniting after ten years, all the greatest wizards of Hogwarts namely Harry Potter, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more will catch up with each other. From talking about their life after the franchise to sharing a few never-heard-before anecdotes, the cast of Harry Potter is all set to relive the old times.

Harry Potter cast talk about reliving the old days

As per the clip shared by People Magazine, the Return to Hogwarts special, along with the main cast, will feature Oliver and James Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Oldman, Tom Felton among others. As the cast reunited publicly for the first time in over ten years, they got candid about it during the special.

Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ron Weasley, piqued, "It's been a long time since I've seen any of them''. Subsequently, Emma Watson, who is forever etched in the minds of Potterheads as Hermione Granger, opined, ''It's just been a joy getting to relive it all'' The boy who lived aka Daniel Radcliffe who played the titular role echoed her sentiments as he said, ''It has been lovely seeing everyone again and going like, 'Oh yeah, we're all doing great.''

Radcliffe further talked about how the franchise was connected to his life even after saying goodbye to 10 years ago. The 32-year-old stated, ''There's so much of life to take in that happened in those 10 years. Every part of my life is connected to Potter. And we've seen even more how much it means to people and what a part of people's lives it is. It means even more now, and I'm able to appreciate how special that is."

More on Return to Hogwarts

As per the press release reported by People, the special will 'tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.' The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on January 1.

Image: Instagram/@harrypotterfilm