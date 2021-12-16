'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts'; Meet Daniel Radcliffe & Team In New Poster | See

This New Year's day seems to be a treat for all Potterheads as the cast of their favourite film series is set to reunite. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film of the Harry Potter franchise, its makers and HBO Max are set to release a special reunion feature, Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts, to mark 20 years of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone. While there are only a few weeks left for the release of the special feature, the makers are keeping their fans engaged with some regular updates. They recently unveiled the poster of the reunion featuring the lead cast, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and many more.

Taking to their social media handle, the makers and HBO Max unveiled the much-awaited poster of the reunion special featuring the fans' favourite cast of the film. Lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermoine Granger in the movies, were seen standing together in what seems to be the Great Hall decorated with floating candles.

Keeping aside the feud between Gryffindor and Slytherin, Tom Felton, who played Harry's enemy Draco Malfoy, can also be seen in the poster. The actor is joined by the notorious Weasely twins, played by James and Oliver Phelps, and Ravenclaw's Luna Lovegood, essayed by Evanna Lynch. Stars standing opposite them are Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), Dean Thomas (Alfred Enoch) and the beautiful Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright). The poster made the fans more eager for the reunion's trailer. In the comment section, all emotional Potterheads penned how excited they are to watch the cast come together again.

Details about Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts

Earlier this year, the makers fueled the excitement among fans for the reunion with a sneak peek into the upcoming feature. They shared a photo featuring Daniel, Rupert and Emma. The three were sitting in Gryffindor's common room and sharing some laughs. The picture made the fans emotional as they could not wait to see the film's cast back together once again. Other stars who the makers have confirmed will return are Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Imelda Staunton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Jason Isaacs, Mark Williams, Evanna Lynch, Matthew Lewis and Alfred Enoch. Harry Potter Reunion special will be aired on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@wizardingworld