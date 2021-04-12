'Rick And Morty' Makers Pay Tribute To Late DMX With This Funny Throwback Anthem

Rapper DMX recently passed away at the age of 50. Rick and Morty, which used one of his songs in the show, paid tribute to the rapper. The makers of the show posted a tweet in which they paid their heartfelt tribute by posting the anthem that was used in the first season of Rick and Morty for a particular episode. The makers expressed their heartfelt condolences for the rapper as they shared a short snippet from the show with their fans on Twitter.

Rick and Morty Pays Tribute to DMX

DMX was known for several hit songs, with “X gon give it to ya” being one of the most popular of them. The song has been used several times in pop culture history. Rick and Morty too had used the song for their ninth episode in the first season. The episode starts off with several hilarious moments and leads up to Rick and Summer getting extremely buffed up to give the devil a beat down. The song is played at the post-credits scene where Rick and Summer both deliver strong blows to racist and mean people throughout the series.

The video shared by the makers of the show saw Rick and Summer beat down a racist, a Nazi, a bully and several such people who commit hate crimes. The maker’s in their caption wrote that the song served as an ultimate anthem and then go on to write about their heartfelt condolences to DMX. Fans seemed to love this gesture by the makers and posted their condolences for the rapper as well.

Rick and Morty as a show has been running successfully with a number of fans enjoying the hilarious content the show has to offer. Recently, the makers confirmed the fifth season of the show which is expected to come this summer. Further, the show makers have also confirmed that the team has been working on the sixth and seventh season of the show. According to Comicbook, the fifth season of Rick and Morty will most likely go on are on June 20th. However, the makers have not yet revealed any information as to how many episodes the season would come with.