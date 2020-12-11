Rick Riordan Teases Fans With Sneak Peek Into 'Percy Jackson And The Olympians' On Disney+

Percy Jackson series author Rick Riordan has given fans a sneak peek into a teaser trailer for the upcoming Percy Jackson series on Disney+. The earlier outings from the Percy Jackson series did not do well with the audience and were met with mixed responses. Rick Riordan spoke out against the series and mentioned that he would be actively involved in the making of the new series. Thus, the teaser for the new Percy Jackson film has arrived and the writer has given a hint of what the fans can expect from the series.

Rick Riordan teases fans with sneak peek for 'Percy Jackson'

The live-action versions of Percy Jackson did not manage to do well at the time of their releases. Therefore, Rick himself expressed that he himself too did not like the films. In a series of deleted tweets posted a while ago, he mentioned it felt as if his life work went through a meat grinder as he watched the films. However, the author hinted that he has been working on a Disney+ series, and has now teased the upcoming project on all his social media handles. The writer has offered a sneak peek into the world of Percy Jackson. As the short ten-second clip opens up a blue tone can be witnessed throughout the teaser. As it plays along, elects from Greece, including a war helmet and Pegasus can be seen visibly. Further on a trident-like shape comes to centre screen only to later form the name poster of Percy Jackson and The Olympians. Details regarding the trident and the helmet or Pegasus are yet unknown however fans seemed excited about the new series.

This just in from Mount Olympus: A FIRST LOOK at the logo for PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS on @disneyplus!! pic.twitter.com/ZeBQChkN7o — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) December 11, 2020

it's refreshing to see that uncle Rick hates the pjo movies more than we do 😌 — slapsoil 💆‍♀️ #EndStateFascism (@ynexdrgn) June 8, 2020

The fans rejoiced at the new trailer and praised Rick for his work. A while back, fans had begun a petition for Disney to work on a suitable Percy Jackson series. The hashtag “DisneyPlusAdaptsPercyJackson” got quite popular and eventually, the series will now feature on the same platform. Currently, no release date has been decided by the makers of the series. Despite that fans seemed positive and excited for the upcoming Percy Jackson series.

