Time When Rihanna Left Jaden Smith Speechless, But Fans Could Only Focus On Harry Styles

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars that are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following that also includes other popular artists. Here is a moment captured when Rihanna made American artist Jaden Smith speechless. Read ahead to know more-

Rihanna left Jaden Smith speechless

Jaden Smith is a very active celebrity on social media. The actor took to his official Instagram handle once in order to post a picture of himself going speechless in front of Rihanna. The picture was taken at the VMAs, where Jaden Smith is seen dressed in a black t-shirt and a black pant. Rihanna is seen wearing an oversized sleeveless white colour tank top with a face printed on it. Rihanna had a tom-boy haircut back when the picture was clicked. She can be seen wearing silver accessories around her hands, neck, and her ears. Jaden Smith captioned the picture, “When She So Fine You Don't Know What To Say”.

Just as Jaden Smith shared this picture on his official Instagram account, it set the internet on fire. The picture went viral and made fans go gaga over it. The picture gained more than one lakh likes in no-time.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the completely unprepared and candid Harry styles who can be seen at the back. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with comments over the hilarious pose and expression of Harry Styles at the back. Comments like “omg harry 😂”, “I see @harrystyles”, and “Lol look at Harry 😂”, kept on pouring in, but reportedly, Harry Styles took it in good humour.

On the work front

Rihanna is one of the biggest singing sensations worldwide. Not only is Rihanna known for giving the world some top ratting songs like Umbrella, Diamonds, and Work, but is also known for being a businessperson. In 2017, Rihanna launched her first makeup line, Fenty Beauty. A little after that, Rihanna entered a new lane with her brand, luxury fashion, with the creation of Fenty in partnership with the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

