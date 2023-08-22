Rihanna Welcomes Second Baby With Partner A$AP Rocky: Reports

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child together, as per media reports. Rihanna, who also shares a 15-month-old son RZA Athelston Mayers with A$AP Rocky, gave birth to her second child a few weeks ago, People reported. However, an official announcement from the couple is awaited. Meanwhile, a source was quoted telling the media outlet that "Rihanna feels her family is now complete" and "it's something she's always wanted."

The Umbrella singer announced her second pregnancy during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna became the first-ever singer to perform at the Super Bowl while pregnant.

As per a TMZ report, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on August 3 in Los Angeles. As for the baby's name, a source told TMZ that even though the newborn's name hasn't been revealed, it starts with the letter 'R'.

Rihanna talks about motherhood

Speaking about life as a new mom, Rihanna, in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, said, "It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever." She further mentioned that once she became a mother, she did not really remember how her life was before, and "that's the craziest thing ever." "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because," she added.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship

Rihanna's history with partner A$AP Rocky traces back to the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2012 when the duo performed together. However, it was years later in 2020, when the couple made their relationship public. Eventually, the duo stepped out together at the 2021 Met Gala event. Later, they debuted their first pregnancy with a photoshoot in January 2022 and later, welcomed RZA in May.