Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA's Birthday, Rapper Shares Unseen Family Photos

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky recently celebrated their son RZA's first birthday. The rapper took to his Instagram handle to wish the birthday boy. The post featured unseen family pictures of Rihanna, ASAP and RZA.

ASAP Rocky shares unseen family photos



ASAP Rocky took to his Instagram handle to share a series of unseen pictures with girlfriend Rihanna and their son RZA. The first picture is a candid beach shot of the family of 3, soon to be 4. ASAP Rocky's face cannot be seen in the first image, it is evidently him sitting with his back to the camera. Rihanna, dressed in a crochet beach dress and heavily pregnant, can be seen leaning in to plant a kiss on his cheek. Baby RZA can be seen looking straight at the camera, as he rests on his tummy. The second photo is presumably directly from RZA's birthday celebration as balloons can be seen floating behind the family. Rihanna is donning a latex tube top paired with a Louis Vuitton skirt. She is dressed quirky with white-framed sunglasses and space moon buns. ASAP is dressed in a polka-dotted button down paired with a leather coat and a red furry beanie. He can be seen holding baby RZA in his arms who himself looks happy donning a pair of oversized sunglasses. The next shot is a candid image of the family taken by ASAP through the mirror. Rihanna can be seen holding up little RZA in her arms, who is smiling bright at the camera. The subsequent images largely feature the rapper holding up his son, with one image also showing him shaving with RZA in his arms.

ASAP Rocky's birthday wish for son RZA



ASAP Rocky's wish for his son RZA read, "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN ” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA". The first bit of the caption is a confirmation of the story behind RZA's name. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have named their first born after hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan's member RZA.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are currently going through their second pregnancy. The couple met in 2020 and made their relationship official the following year. The singer and rapper were blessed with a baby boy in May of 2022. Rihanna debuted her second baby bump during her Super Bowl performance earlier this year.