Rihanna's 'Diamonds' And Other Songs That You Didn't Know Were Written By Sia Furler

Sia Furler is one of the finest and very popular Australian singer and songwriter. Having been in the business since the mid-1990s, Sia Furler has successfully established a place of her own in the music and entertainment industries. Most of the work done by the artist is recognised by all and appreciated by many. But, here are some songs that you might not know were written by Sia Furler. Read ahead-

Sia Furler as a lyricist

Diamonds

Diamonds is a song voiced by the Barbadian singer Rihanna for her seventh album, Unapologetic in 2012. The song is penned by Sia Furler with the producers of the song, Benny Blanco and StarGate. The song is a mid-tempo pop and contemporary R&B ballads, having electronic rhythms and orchestral sounds. The theme of the song is based on love, that is different from the theme of Rihanna’s previous songs that revolved around unhealthy relationships. The song ranked number one on the UK Singles Chart and was also certified as double platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Pretty Hurts

Pretty Hurts is recorded by the popular American singing sensation Beyonce for her fifth studio album, also titled as Beyonce in 2013. The song is penned by Sia Furler, Ammo, and Beyonce herself. Beyonce and Ammo are also the producers of the song. The song ranked number one on the US Hot Dance Club Songs chart. The song also won an award for Best Cinematography and Best Video with a Message at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

Perfume

Perfume is sung by the American singer Britney Spears for her eighth album, Britney Jean in 2013. The song is penned by Sia Furler, Christopher Braide, and Britney Spears herself. It is produced by William Adams, Keith Harris, and Braide. The song has sold over three lakh copies in the United States of America.

Radioactive

Radioactive is a song by the British singer, Rita Ora, for her debut album Ora in 2012. The song is penned by Sia Furler and Greg Kurstin. It received positive reviews from the critics and the fans. The video of the song features some intense animation and graphics, with futuristic fashion and robotics techniques.

Wild Ones

Wild Ones is a song by the popular American singer and rapper Flo Rida, for his album of the same name. The lyrics of the song are penned by Sia Furler, soFLY & Nius, Axwell, Jacob Luttrell, Marcus Cooper, Niklaas Vogel-Kern, and Flo Rida himself. Sia Furler has also lent her vocals for the song. But, Sia Furler is not featured in the music video of the song.

