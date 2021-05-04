Rita Wilson Calls Tom Hanks Her 'BFF And Lover' As They Celebrate 33rd Wedding Anniversary

The Brady Bunch star Rita Wilson took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with husband and actor Tom Hanks as they celebrated 33 years of marriage on April 30. The gorgeous couple who tied the knot in 1988 were seen twinning in white.

"33 years of marriage to my BFF, my lover, my man. Love wins," Wilson wrote. Celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Olivia Harrison, Jason Reeves, Julianne Moore, and many others wished the couple.

Tom Hanks' conversation with Oprah

In 2001, Hanks spoke about his relationship with Wilson and told Oprah, "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity, and our willingness to have an intimate connection. When I married Rita, I thought, ‘This is going to require some change on my part'. I won’t deny that providence was part of us finding each other, but our relationship isn’t magic—the way it’s shown in movies. In real life, our connection is as concrete as me sitting here. Not that marriage doesn’t come close to being hell in a handbasket sometimes. But we both know that no matter what, we’ll be with each other—and we’ll get through it."

Rita and Tom contracting COVID-19

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus in Australia in March 2020. He and his wife, Rita Wilson, flew home after recuperating in Australia, where he had been shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film.

Rita Wilson shared an informative post on March 7, where she revealed the first symptoms of COVID-19. Rita Wilson recalled her days how she was hospitalized just days after her performance and how grateful they are that they recovered soon enough. In the end, she said that she shares the sorrow of each person who lost his/her loved ones in the pandemic and she is hopeful for the future as so many people are getting the vaccine.