Riverdale Star KJ Apa Gets A 'Grip And Rip' Workout After Getting Back To Work; WATCH

CW's most popular drama Riverdale skyrocketed New Zealand actor KJ Apa to stardom. With his boyish charms and toned physique, the actor was the new heartthrob on television among the young viewers. However, the perfect body does not come easy for the actor. Sharing a glimpse into his hardcore workout, take a look at these videos of KJ Apa sweating it out after getting back to work for Riverdale season 5.

'It’s time to get back to work!'

The young actor stole the hearts of many young audiences with his toned body since season one and maintained it throughout the seasons of the popular teen drama. Taking to his Instagram, KJ shared how he achieved the body and gave a sneak peek into his intense workout with his workout partner Poonie Fine. In the video shared by KJ, the actor can be exercising with heavyweights at Compton Cowboy's in California.

He also threw a hilarious shade on his workout partner in the caption. He wrote, 'Nothing like working out in the dirt under the thick sun with no music and no distractions. Just the sound of horses & the wheezing of @alexfine44 trying to keep up with me. It’s been a nice break but it’s time to get back to work!'. Alex also shared multiple videos of that day where KJ can be seen doing pull-ups and push-ups on the dirt ground. Check out the fans' going gaga over the boys in the comment section.

Pic Credit: KJ Apa IG

Archie in Riverdale

The 24-year-old actor played the role of Archie in Riverdale, the protagonist of the show, a budding musician, and also a football player in his high school. Before being cast in Riverdale, the actor appeared in New Zealand's popular soap opera Shortland Street for over three years. After rising to prominence in the teen drama, the actor starred in The Hate U Give and I Still Believe.

Riverdale cast and season 5

The popular teen drama did not only feature many young talented artists but also some of the most famous actors of the early 90s. The Riverdale cast included actors like Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, and Ashleigh Murray. Fans of the show have been anticipating the fifth season of the drama but it looks like the wait has been extended as Netflix recently announced that the show will return on the 11th of August this year.

IMAGE- KJ APA'S INSTAGRAM

