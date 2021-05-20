Riverdale's KJ Apa & Girlfriend Clara Berry Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pic

On May 19, 2021, Riverdale's KJ Apa took to his official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture announcing that the couple is going to enter parenthood. In the picture, the couple can be seen lounging on the sofa. KJ Apa's girlfriend, Clara Berry's top appeared to be rolled up to flaunt her pregnant belly. The star couple is expecting their first child. Clara, too, confirmed her pregnancy with a maternity photoshoot.

Riverdale's KJ Apa going to be a dad soon

In the picture, the couple can be seen relaxing and posing together. KJ Apa is seen clicking the picture, while his girlfriend poses with him. Clara has donned a printed top and joggers, while KJ Apa sported a white t-shirt and black pants. Clara's hair is pulled back in a high ponytail. The actor shared the picture with no caption. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop congratulatory messages. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to drop their wishes in the comment section.

Inanna commented, "Ahhh congrats!!! Welcome to the club" with several red hearts. Alex Fine wrote, "Love it. Proud of you bro. Going to be an amazing father". Hayley Law commented, "Kj you are going to be the most amazing dad! Congrats to you and @clara.berry". Rob Raco wrote, "congrats to you both. love you".

On the same day, KJ Apa's girlfriend Clara also shared a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump and posing by the window. She sported a dark printed shirt, which she rolled up to show off her baby bump. Her hair was kept open and the model went for a no-makeup look. The place tagged in the post is Vancouver, British Columbia. Many celebrities and fans dropped positive comments and wishes on the post.

KJ Apa confirmed the relationship in the month of February 2020 with an Instagram post. The actor shared a picture featuring himself and Clara. In the picture, they could be seen kissing each other. As for the caption, he wrote, "Coup de foudre (Love at first sight)". The post was followed by several other intimate pictures such as Clara sunbathing in the nude.

Furthermore, Riverdale is a teen drama TV show based on Archie Comics. Adapted for The CW by Roberto Aguirre, Sacasa, the show is produced by Warner Bros. KJ Apa in Riverdale can be seen playing the lead character, Archie Andrews. It also features Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, the series narrator.

