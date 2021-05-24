'Rob Roy' Cast: From Liam Neeson To Tim Roth, Take A Look At The Actors In The 1995 Film

Rob Roy is a 1995 American biographical drama film based on true events. The movie is directed by Michael Caton-Jones, a Scottish director and TV show producer who is known for films like Memphis Belle, Doc Hollywood, This Boy's Life among others. The cast of Rob Roy consists of Liam Neeson in the titular role, Tim Roth, Jessica Lange, John Hurt, Eric Stoltz, Brian Cox, and Jason Flemyng. The movie is dedicated to film director Alexander MacKendrick and football player and manager Jock Stein.

A look at the cast of Rob Roy

Liam Neeson as Rob Roy

Liam Neeson portrays the character of Rob Roy McGregor, the chief of a Scottish McGregor Clan, in 1713. He fights against the cunning and evil Archibald Cunningham (played by Tim Roth). Liam Neeson is a Northern Irish actor known primarily for his work in Hollywood. He is known for movies like Excalibur, Next of Kin, Nell, to name a few. He rose to prominence after portraying the role of Oskar Schindler in the 1993 film Schindler's List. He is also known for his role in movies like Taken and giving his voice for the character of Aslan in the Chronicles of Narnia film trilogy.

Tim Roth as Archibald Cunningham

Tim Roth plays the role of the antagonist Archibald Cunningham in the film. It is implied in the film that he is blood-related to James Graham, Marquess of Montrose. He was living with Montrose after having fled England due to legal troubles. He wreaks havoc on Rob Roy's life and eventually pays for it with his life. Tim Roth won a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in Supporting Role and was also nominated at the Academy Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category. Tim Roth is best known for films like The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, Vincent & Theo, Reservoir Dogs, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead and The Incredible Hulk.

Jessica Lange as Mary McGregor

Jessica Lange portrays the role of Mary McGregor, Rob Roy's wife in the film. She is brutally raped by Archibald Cunningham and eventually comes forward to her husband's aide in clearing his name. Jessica Lange is known for films like Country, Tootsie, Frances, Music Box, to name a few.

John Hurt as James Graham, 4th Marquess of Montrose

John Hurt's character of James Graham is based on the real-life 4th Marquess of Montrose. John Hurt passed away in 2017 at the age of 77. He is known for his roles in films like A Man for all Seasons, The Hit, The Lord of the Rings. He also appeared in the BBC series Merlin.

(Image: A still from 'Rob Roy' trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.