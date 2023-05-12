Robert De Niro Reveals His Seventh Baby's Face And Name: We Are Over The Moon

Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79 on May 9th. The actor has now revealed the newborn to be a baby girl, whom he shares with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. De Niro also showed a sweet picture of the daughter, who they have named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

In the photo, Gia can be seen dressed in a pink onesie as she looks at the camera while being held up by her dad. The show’s host said, "Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen are over the moon about this little girl.” When the host enquired as to whether the pregnancy was planned. Robert responded, "Yes, this baby was planned. We are over the moon. She was brought here by love.”

De Niro revealed how though he does not like the idea of "laying down the law" with children, it eventually always comes down to it. He shared how being strict with the kids is sometimes necessary and this need comes from attempting to always do the right thing for them. He also revealed how giving children the benefit of doubt was a situational decision.

Robert is father to seven children

Robert De Niro previously had 6 children. He shares 2 children with first wife Diahnne Abbott - Drena, 51 and Rapahel, 46. He shares twins Julian and Aron, 27, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. Robert shares son Elliot, 24 and daughter, Helen Grace, 11 with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

The actor was last seen in the film Savage Salvation in 2022. He also starred in Amsterdam in the same year. De Niro will be seen in Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon, along with Leonardo DiCaprio which is all set for a world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. He is currently on a round of interviews for his upcoming film, About My Father, also releasing this year.