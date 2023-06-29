Robert Downey Jr Explains Why He Chose Oppenheimer After MCU

Christopher Nolan, who has done movies like Interstellar and Inception, is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film Oppenheimer. The film will feature Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr in prominent roles. Amid the buzz of the film, the Iron Man actor took the opportunity and explained why he chose to do this film after bidding adieu to his superhero character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3 things you need to know

Robert Downey Jr will play the role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Lewis Strauss was one of the founding commissioners of the US Atomic Energy Commission.

Oppenheimer will release in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Robert Downey Jr explains why he accepted his role in Oppenheimer

As per Oppenheimer Production notes, the Avenger actor explained how he actually transitioned from his superhero character into a real-life character. He said that the film was notably special to him because he loved Nolan's approach. He also admitted that the decision to leave his family to focus on the film was a difficult choice.

(Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. | Image: Twitter)

Robert Downey Jr further added, "And just as soon as we were underway, world events lined up in a way that turned this movie into an important metaphor that could speak to any number of things. So, it was kind of a no-brainer." The Iron Man actor further said that working with Christopher was by far one of the most thrilling experiences for him.

Robert Downey Jr on Christopher Nolan

As per FandomWire, Robert Downey Jr loved the fact that Christopher Nolan worked with professionals while doing any film. He said that the filmmaker is a professional and his dedication to the craft and old filmmaking has been a magical experience to watch. "To just watch every single crew member on that set work so hard for him, to get his approval. And not like in a weird way, but like everybody knows who they’re working for and everybody’s proud of being there," the actor added.